Woman Hears A Crash In Garage And Catches Sneaky Visitor Red-Handed

Dale the squirrel was on a mission — a mission to infiltrate the nut jar. Unfortunately, Dale isn’t the most coordinated secret agent. So when he finally snuck into the garage and got his paws on the jar, he ended up knocking it off the counter, sending all of the nuts crashing to the ground. Frantic, Dale grabbed a huge walnut and began his getaway. But when he turned, Dale saw Sarah Howard staring right back at him. The jig was up.

Sarah Howard

Luckily, Dale wasn’t in any trouble. In fact, Howard was expecting him. The garage where Dale attempted his heist is part of Out of the Woods Wildlife Rescue & Rehab, where Dale lived for seven months after being orphaned as a baby. Dale was released back into the wild in early April, but Howard, a wildlife rehabilitator and educator, knew that she might see him again. “We perform a soft release for squirrels,” Howard told The Dodo. “We keep them in a large enclosure for a few weeks and then open a small door so that they can come and go until they feel ready to be independent. Most squirrels will come back and sleep in the enclosure for the first few nights, but some, like Dale, will come back for weeks or even months.”

Dodo Shows Wild Hearts Guy And Wild Shark Have Been Best Friends For Decades

Sarah Howard

When Howard caught Dale with his stolen walnut, she was pleased to see her old friend and amused at how shocked he seemed at having been busted. “Dale froze like a deer in the headlights as if to say, ‘Uh-oh … what do I do now?’” Howard said. “I was between him and his exit, the garage door, when I snapped the picture. All I could do was giggle and then move out of his way so he could make off with his treasure.”

Sarah Howard