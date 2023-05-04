Woman Hears A Crash In Garage And Catches Sneaky Visitor Red-Handed
“[He] froze like a deer in the headlights ...”
Dale the squirrel was on a mission — a mission to infiltrate the nut jar.
Unfortunately, Dale isn’t the most coordinated secret agent. So when he finally snuck into the garage and got his paws on the jar, he ended up knocking it off the counter, sending all of the nuts crashing to the ground.
Frantic, Dale grabbed a huge walnut and began his getaway. But when he turned, Dale saw Sarah Howard staring right back at him. The jig was up.
Luckily, Dale wasn’t in any trouble. In fact, Howard was expecting him. The garage where Dale attempted his heist is part of Out of the Woods Wildlife Rescue & Rehab, where Dale lived for seven months after being orphaned as a baby. Dale was released back into the wild in early April, but Howard, a wildlife rehabilitator and educator, knew that she might see him again.
“We perform a soft release for squirrels,” Howard told The Dodo. “We keep them in a large enclosure for a few weeks and then open a small door so that they can come and go until they feel ready to be independent. Most squirrels will come back and sleep in the enclosure for the first few nights, but some, like Dale, will come back for weeks or even months.”
When Howard caught Dale with his stolen walnut, she was pleased to see her old friend and amused at how shocked he seemed at having been busted.
“Dale froze like a deer in the headlights as if to say, ‘Uh-oh … what do I do now?’” Howard said. “I was between him and his exit, the garage door, when I snapped the picture. All I could do was giggle and then move out of his way so he could make off with his treasure.”
It’s no surprise that the crafty squirrel was able to find a way into the jar, albeit a bit messily. Squirrels are notoriously good at getting what they want.
“Squirrels are incredible problem solvers!” Howard said. “In my first year as a rehabber, I went through countless ideas trying to find storage options that would keep squirrels out. Fortunately, most squirrels don’t hang around long after release, so it is not a huge problem.”
Darting away with his stolen walnut, Dale was surely pleased to have gotten his prize, despite the fumble. The spunky squirrel was back to his life in the wild, resting easy in the knowledge that if he was ever in trouble, there was a tub of nuts waiting in a garage nearby.