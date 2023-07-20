Woman Hears A Comet-Like Crash — Then Makes The Most Adorable Discovery

The other day, Maria Paula Pinzon was exploring a lush, sunken garden near Australia’s Mount Gambier when the tranquility of that peaceful scene was unexpectedly shattered. And that sudden interruption came like a comet from above.

A video posted to Pinzon’s TikTok page starts off with a simple camera pan across the interior of the Umpherston Sinkhole — a natural depression in which an ornamental garden has been planted. But then there’s a flash across the screen. And a crash. Pinzon, clearly startled, then moves in for a closer look:

Sure enough, one of the many wild brushtail possums who inhabit the area had evidently slipped and fallen into the sunken garden mere feet from where Pinzon stood. Fortunately, despite having taken a tumble, the clumsy possum appeared to be uninjured — aside, perhaps, from a bruise to his pride. He strolled passed Pinzon and was soon out of sight.