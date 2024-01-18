Woman Drinking Coffee Has Disney Moment When A Stray Jumps Into Her Lap

Sherilee Francis has been helping stray animals in Turkey for over 11 years now, and at this point, the cat distribution system always seems to know exactly where to find her. She was having a coffee at a local shopping center when she noticed a young cat going from table to table begging for food. The moment she saw Francis, she abandoned her efforts and jumped up onto her lap — which is when Francis discovered the cat had a secret. She was very, very pregnant.

Sherilee Francis

“I knew then I couldn't leave her,” Francis told The Dodo. “She was so young, around 5 months old, and it was the peak of summer. It was hot, and I knew she would struggle alone. I called the pet shop inside the shopping centre, not wanting to leave her, to ask them if they could lend me a cat box, which they did. I coaxed her into the box with some food, and off I went to get a taxi and took her home.”

Sherilee Francis

The cat, later named Coral, was so excited to finally have somewhere safe and quiet to relax. Francis made sure she was well-fed before taking her to the vet to get her checked over and make sure she and her unborn babies were doing OK.

Sherilee Francis

“The vet did the ultrasound, and she was completely relaxed throughout the whole process,” Francis said. “It was like she knew exactly what was going on, watching the babies on the screen.”

Sherilee Francis

The vet estimated that Coral would give birth in about a week — and almost exactly a week later, she had five healthy kittens, four boys and a girl. Right away, Coral was an attentive and doting mother to her five kittens and even helped raise a few orphaned kittens as well. She was so thrilled to have everything she needed and not have to beg for food anymore, and Francis made sure she never wanted for anything.

Sherilee Francis

“I watched her bring them up, and I helped her through the process, feeding her anything she wanted on demand,” Francis said. “She would go through at least six packets of wet food a day, along with biscuits and other bits and bobs. I wanted to make sure she had enough milk, as she was very underweight once the baby belly had gone.”

Sherilee Francis