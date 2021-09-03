Woman Goes Out For Taco Bell And Ends Up Coming Home With A Kitten

The other evening, Michelle Zack and her boyfriend decided to swing by a Taco Bell drive-thru in Florida to grab a quick bite. But much to the couple's surprise, they’d end up leaving with more than just their order.

Michelle Zack

After pulling the car into the drive-thru lane, something on the ground outside caught Zack's eye. “As I was pulling up to the speaker to order, I noticed this tiny black kitten,” Zack told The Dodo. Countless other people had presumably passed by the kitten as they ordered their food and just continued on their way without stopping to help. Michelle refused to be one of them. “My boyfriend knew I was about to attempt to make friends with this kitten,” Zack said. And that’s exactly what she did.

Once Zack picked up the tiny kitten and carried him into the car, she picked up where she'd left off with the little guy on her lap. "I got back on track with ordering our food," Zack said. "I didn’t know what the hell I was going to do with him at first, but I couldn’t leave him there, especially after him allowing me to pick him up." So, Zack and her boyfriend took the kitten home with them — naming him, appropriately enough, Black Bean.

Michelle Zack

Zack's decision to help a random kitten seemed so casual — but for Black Bean, it couldn't have been a bigger moment. That evening, everything changed for him.

Michelle Zack

"After I got home, I got in touch with my friend Dani, who runs The Runaways Animal Rescue," Zack said. "[That's] where I took little Black Bean the next morning to get a start on a comfier life."

Michelle Zack