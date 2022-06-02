Woman Honors Beloved Dog With The Most Heartwarming Tattoo

Bear loved his mom, Madison Szekeres, more than anything. And she loved him. When the 6-year-old black Lab died unexpectedly, Szekeres honored the good boy in a way that would last forever — by getting a tattoo of Bear’s best feature, his nose.

“I chose to do his nose because his paw print was really big,” Szekeres told The Dodo. “I felt I hadn’t seen a lot of people with their dog's nose print, and this will always remind me of him.” Szekeres asked a coworker to create an ink print of Bear’s paw and nose. “I decided to dedicate my tattoo on my wrist for [the print] of his nose,” Szekeres said. “He was the happiest, most outgoing pup, who didn't find a single person he didn’t love. There was never a time that his tail wasn’t wagging.”

Szekeres’s mom surprised the family with sweet Bear, who came into their lives in 2015. “He was very shy and didn’t know how to walk on a leash,” Szekeres said. “He was the most family-oriented and happy dog we could’ve asked for. There will never be another like him.”

The loss of Bear came suddenly, after an emergency surgery. Szekeres was not prepared to lose her beloved dog. “I went to work on Tuesday and planned on bringing fluids home for him,” Szkeres said. “Bear sadly passed away at home unexpectedly.” “Bear will forever and always be the best boy ever,” Szekeres said. “We will never forget the unconditional love he gave our family and the happiness he was able to bring out in people.”

