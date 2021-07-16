3 min read Woman Gets A Visit From The Tiniest 'Dragon' “I told my family, and now they call me Khaleesi."

Jamie Zimolong was watering the plants on the front porch of her Maryland home when a brownish-gray insect caught her eye. At first, she wasn’t sure what he was, but then she realized she was looking at a tiny dragon.

Jamie Zimolong

“Maryland has cicadas, so I’m used to bugs all over the place,” Zimolong told The Dodo. “Their wings are everywhere, so I just thought that was what it was. Then I looked closer and thought, ‘Wow! That looks just like a dragon!’” The “dragon” was, in fact, a type of moth known as a spotted apatelodes moth, or Apatelodes torrefacta. This moth can be spotted across the United States in fields and woodlands from Maine to Florida and Texas, and he, unfortunately, doesn't breathe fire.

With a wingspan of only 1.5 inches, Zimolong probably wouldn’t have noticed the little visitor if he hadn’t been in her doorway. But his upwardly curved abdomen and V-shaped wings gave a distinctly dragon-like impression — though she was looking at his back and not his front. Zimolong snapped a photo of the unique moth to show her boyfriend and family, which has since earned the “Game of Thrones” fan a new nickname: “I told my family, and now they call me Khaleesi,” Zimolong said.

Shutterstock.com/Jay Ondreicka

The bug has since left Zimolong’s porch, but she was grateful to get a visit from such an interesting critter — and is now always on the lookout for any other tiny dragons or mythical beings who might fly into her garden.