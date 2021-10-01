Woman Sees Frog Just Hanging Out And Quickly Realizes He's More Stuck Than He Seems

Veronica Galindo was at the vet office where she works when she noticed a frog peeking out from a utility hole outside. As she got closer, she realized that the little frog wasn’t just hanging out. He was actually a little stuck.

Galindo opened up the utility door to see if she could try and squeeze him out — and was shocked to discover that he was a lot more stuck than he seemed. The poor frog was actually huge, and his belly was all bloated, which is probably how he’d ended up stuck. Galindo had no idea how she was going to go about getting him unstuck, but she knew she had to try.

“I think [he] hopped on top of the hole and fell in, then became bloated in a panic thinking he was being eaten,” Galindo wrote on TikTok.