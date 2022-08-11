Woman Finds Tiny Kitten Crying On Street And Reunites Her With Her Family

Katie Long was on a weekend getaway to Mountain View, Arkansas, when she spotted someone crying out in the middle of the road. There, wet and scared in the street, was a tiny kitten. “I stood there in disbelief for a bit, then we moved her out of the road to try and figure out what to do,” Long told The Dodo.

Instagram/ktbird77

Long had a feeling the kitten’s mother was nearby, but as they searched and searched the small town, she started to lose hope. Meanwhile, the anxious kitten clung to Long, unwilling to be alone. “We walked all over trying to spot a mama with no luck,” Long said. “When I would set her down she’d walk back to me crying… which made me cry.”

Dodo Shows Foster Diaries Guy Falls In Love With His Little Meatball Of A Foster Dog

Katie Long

Long approached a local general store and asked the people eating lunch outside if they knew of any lost cats. Unfortunately, they had no idea. “Everyone looked at me like I was insane,” Long said. Long documented her search for the kitten’s family in a video, which you can watch here:

Still without answers, Long came to terms with the fact that she would probably have to drop the kitten off at a local animal shelter. She was trying to find a shelter, when out of the corner of her eye, she saw a man walking to his mailbox. Somehow, she knew he had answers. “We raced over and I ran out of the car with her in my arms,” Long said. “I asked him if he had any idea where her family was. And he said, ‘oh yeah I think Bill’s cat just had kittens!’” Soon enough, the kitten was reunited with her family.

Instagram/ktbird77

Back home, the kitten’s mother was so happy her baby was back. “We drove over, and in the front yard I saw three cats, and one that looked just like her,” Long said. “I set her down and then mama started cleaning her and feeding her.”

Instagram/ktbird77