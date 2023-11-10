Woman Finds A Terrified Ball Of Feathers Abandoned In The Forest

When a Good Samaritan noticed a ball of feathers curled up all alone in the forest, they immediately knew she didn’t belong there. They contacted Laura Zijltjen, who rushed over to check it out, and when she arrived, she found a very sick chicken in need of help. Zijltjen, an experienced chicken carer, knew the chicken never should have been in the forest in the first place. It was clear she was sick, so she gently scooped her up and got her transferred into the care of a specialist to give her the best treatment possible.

"Why would you dump an animal like this ..." Zijltjen wrote on TikTok. The poor chicken was not doing very well when she was first rescued, and her rescuers were worried she might not make it. Still, they made her as comfortable as possible and hoped that as the days passed, she would get better.

“She is getting warm baths (she loooves those) and antibiotics and painkillers,” Zijltjen said. Slowly, the chicken started to get a bit better, and it was clear that she was rescued just in time.