Woman Forms Special Bond With Jumping Spider Who Lives On Her Window

Dana Harrison has never been a big fan of spiders. In fact, she really doesn’t like them at all — but recently, she had a change of heart. “Last summer my husband told me that spiders are good for my garden and that I should let them live because they eat bugs and other spiders,” Harrison told The Dodo. “So when the jumping spiders showed up in my window, I decided to let them live and take care of the bugs as long as they kept to the window.”

Harrison had a jumping spider living in her kitchen window for four months last fall, and when a new one recently moved in, she decided to name him Lucas. Initially, Harrison and Lucas had a simple arrangement. She gave him a place to live, he took care of the other bugs and they tried to stay out of each other’s way. As time went on, though, something strange began to happen. Harrison began to grow fond of little Lucas.

“Sometimes I see Lucas on the ceiling and even in the sink,” Harrison said. “I had a sink full of dishes the other day and he was in there, so I tried to help him out by scooping him with a spoon, but he wasn’t having it and ended up going deeper into the dirty dishes, so I thought, ‘Well, I guess I’m going to have to take them all out later before I wash them to make sure he found his way out.’ But shortly after I saw him on the microwave plug and was glad I didn’t have to. I wondered if he goes in the sink for water, so I put a pop cap on the window sill for water.”

Harrison was never one of those people who went out of her way to help spiders. She never imagined she’d form a friendship with one, but Lucas has helped her see that maybe spiders aren’t so scary after all.

