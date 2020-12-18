3 min read Woman Buys Gingerbread House And Discovers Someone's Already Living In It She was there for a very sweet reason 🕷

Instead of trying to make a gingerbread house from scratch, Katie Gompertz decided to buy a premade one this year. She figured that would be easier — but when she went to open the box, she realized that she’d been very wrong. As it turned out, there was already someone living in the gingerbread house: a huge spider.

“At first I couldn’t believe it as I couldn’t understand how it had got in there,” Gompertz told The Dodo. Gompertz and her family watched the spider through the box, wondering what they should do. Then they spotted a white sac, and quickly realized the spider was expecting babies. “We placed it on the back deck as we didn’t want it spawning overnight in my kitchen,” Gompertz said.

The mama spider was just trying to protect her babies and wouldn’t leave the box. The family decided to name her Hunty, and made a plan to find a safe place to put her and her future family.

They ended up bringing Hunty and her gingerbread house to a friend’s house and placing them in a bush, so that Hunty can have her babies in peace. Everyone is glad they were able to help the mama spider get somewhere safe, and are still a little perplexed as to how she ended up there in the first place.

