3 min read

Woman Buys Gingerbread House And Discovers Someone's Already Living In It

She was there for a very sweet reason 🕷

By Caitlin Jill Anders

Published on 12/18/2020 at 5:47 PM

Instead of trying to make a gingerbread house from scratch, Katie Gompertz decided to buy a premade one this year. She figured that would be easier — but when she went to open the box, she realized that she’d been very wrong. 

As it turned out, there was already someone living in the gingerbread house: a huge spider

spider in gingerbread house
Katie Gompertz

“At first I couldn’t believe it as I couldn’t understand how it had got in there,” Gompertz told The Dodo. 

Gompertz and her family watched the spider through the box, wondering what they should do. Then they spotted a white sac, and quickly realized the spider was expecting babies. 

“We placed it on the back deck as we didn’t want it spawning overnight in my kitchen,” Gompertz said. 

spider in gingerbread house
Katie Gompertz

The mama spider was just trying to protect her babies and wouldn’t leave the box. The family decided to name her Hunty, and made a plan to find a safe place to put her and her future family. 

spider in gingerbread house
Katie Gompertz

They ended up bringing Hunty and her gingerbread house to a friend’s house and placing them in a bush, so that Hunty can have her babies in peace. Everyone is glad they were able to help the mama spider get somewhere safe, and are still a little perplexed as to how she ended up there in the first place. 

spider in gingerbread house
Katie Gompertz

Apparently, she was just looking for a nice home to raise her babies in, and the gingerbread house seemed like the perfect spot. 

“I’m waiting for update pictures,” Gompertz said. 

The Best Gifts For Foodie Cats (And Their Parents)

The Best Gifts For Foodie Cats (And Their Parents)

Shop at Amazon
Compostable Cat Grass Growing Kit

Compostable Cat Grass Growing Kit

Amazon
$12
Shop at Amazon
Holiday Mouse Interactive Tumbler Feeder

Holiday Mouse Interactive Tumbler Feeder

Amazon
$9
Shop at Etsy
Taco Catnip Cat Toys

Taco Catnip Cat Toys

Etsy
$11
Shop at Amazon
Friskies Party Mix

Friskies Party Mix

Amazon
$9
Shop at Urban Outfitters
Peekaboo Ceramic Cat Mug

Peekaboo Ceramic Cat Mug

Urban Outfitters
$12
Shop at Urban Outfitters
Cat Stash Jar

Cat Stash Jar

Urban Outfitters
$14
Shop at Amazon
Greenies Cat Treats

Greenies Cat Treats

Amazon
$20
Shop at Etsy
Pizza Catnip Toys

Pizza Catnip Toys

Etsy
$12
Shop at Etsy
Baguette Catnip Cat Toy

Baguette Catnip Cat Toy

Etsy
$14
Shop at Frontgate
Melamine Pet Bowls

Melamine Pet Bowls

Frontgate
$13
Shop at Chewy
Temptations Holiday Treat Tub

Temptations Holiday Treat Tub

Chewy
$9
Shop at Amazon
Ceramic Measuring Spoons

Ceramic Measuring Spoons

Amazon
$27
Shop at Cat Person
Cat Person Dry Food

Cat Person Dry Food

Cat Person
$11
Shop at Cat Person
No Tip Mesa Bowl

No Tip Mesa Bowl

Cat Person
$40
Shop at Food52
Catnip Garden In A Bag

Catnip Garden In A Bag

Food52
$20
Shop at L.L.Bean
Round Pet Placemat

Round Pet Placemat

L.L.Bean
$25
Shop at chewy.com
Black Cat Pet Placemat

Black Cat Pet Placemat

$10
Shop at Cat Person
Digestive Support Goodness Blend

Digestive Support Goodness Blend

Cat Person
$16
Shop at Amazon
Greenies Dental Treats Tub

Greenies Dental Treats Tub

Amazon
$20
Shop at Etsy
Cat Treat Jar

Cat Treat Jar

Etsy
$20
Shop at Chewy
Weruva Festivus Canned Food Sampler

Weruva Festivus Canned Food Sampler

Chewy
$20
Shop at Cat Person
Wet Food

Wet Food

Cat Person
$8
Shop at Urban Outfitters
Tropical Fusion Pet Placemat

Tropical Fusion Pet Placemat

Urban Outfitters
$15
Shop at Food52
Modern Pet Bowl Stand

Modern Pet Bowl Stand

Food52
$35
Shop at Urban Outfitters
Cat Cooking Spoon

Cat Cooking Spoon

Urban Outfitters
$10
Shop at Nordstrom
Mug & Cat Bowl Set

Mug & Cat Bowl Set

Nordstrom
$20
Shop at Amazon
ViviPet Raised Bowl

ViviPet Raised Bowl

Amazon
$25
Shop at Amazon
ViviPet Tilted Bowl

ViviPet Tilted Bowl

Amazon
$35
Shop at Cat Person
Serve & Store Set

Serve & Store Set

Cat Person
$12
Shop at Chewy
Personalized Pet Dinner Mat

Personalized Pet Dinner Mat

Chewy
$30
Shop at Chewy
Plush Frosted Pastry Catnip Toy

Plush Frosted Pastry Catnip Toy

Chewy
$5