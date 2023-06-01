Woman Finds Puppies Under Car — Then Realizes They Have An Adorable Secret

When Suzette Hall, founder of Logan’s Legacy dog rescue, got a call about a family of abandoned dogs, she hoped to find at least two of them together. The caller reported seeing three pups dumped near a park initially, then one running away. But when she got to the row of cars where the dogs were last seen, Hall spotted just a single black-and-white puppy hiding underneath a truck. The pup was curled up and shaking, so Hall started talking to her to calm her down. “I knelt down and was talking to the single puppy, and then I realized that there was a second one cuddled behind her,” Hall told the Dodo.

Suzette Hall

To Hall’s surprise, a smaller brown-and-white dog was tucked quietly underneath her sister. Hall reached out and grabbed the black-and-white pup first, which caused her sister to run. “The brown-and-white one was so scared without her sister,” Hall said. “She started going under every car and was hiding and shaking in pain. She was that scared without her.” Eventually, Hall was able to trap the second puppy, and, finally, both dogs were safe in her care. Hall was relieved that the little pups weren’t sheltering under cars anymore for their own sake, but she soon made a discovery that made the rescue that much more important. “It turned out that the black-and-white one was pregnant with five puppies due any day,” Hall said. “She would’ve had those puppies just under a car. It was just a total miracle.”

Dodo Shows Soulmates Growling Little Kitten Becomes Her Mom's Best Friend

Suzette Hall

Soon after she rescued the first two puppies, Hall got a message that the rest of their siblings had gone back looking for them. Hall thought there was only one puppy left to rescue, so she was shocked to learn that two had appeared. “The last two puppies showed up to where the first two were, and they were looking under the cars for them,” Hall said. “They were looking everywhere for their sisters. They knew that that’s where they’d been left.” Hall got there first thing the next morning, and she found the second pair of pups cuddling exactly how the first two were. “Both sets just cuddled each other,” Hall said. “They were cuddling each other for comfort.”

Suzette Hall

The rescue of the second pair of puppies, both boys, went just like that of their sisters — one puppy let Hall pick him up, while the other ran. Hall put the quiet puppy in her van, which attracted his brother immediately. The scared puppy wouldn’t let Hall bend down and grab him, but his desire to get to his brother gave the rescuer an idea: She’d encourage him to jump in himself. “He started reaching up, and I felt that he would jump into my van,” Hall said. “He would start to do it, and then he would back up and stop. So I threw a big treat into the back, and he finally got the courage to jump in.”

Suzette Hall

Hall shut the door quickly behind the puppy, who didn’t seem to care about where he was anymore — he was just happy to be with his brother. “I brought his brother out so they could be together, and they were so happy to be reunited,” Hall said. Hall cuddled the puppies for a minute, who thanked her by showering her with kisses, before setting off to Camino Pet Hospital.

Suzette Hall

All of the rescued pups received full checkups and were cleared for adoption right away. The pregnant dog, whom Hall called Delani, went straight to foster care to have her puppies, but her siblings — Addison, Sylvester and Hunter — were able to reunite once and for all at the vet clinic. As of now, Delani still hasn’t had her babies, but Hall expects the little family to grow by five soon. In a few months, Delani and her puppies will be ready for adoption, and Hall is excited to see each pup find their forever family when they’re ready. In the meantime, Delani’s siblings are available for adoption. Hall’s going to miss cuddling with the little ones, but she’s excited to see them get the lives they’ve always deserved. “They are the most amazing dogs ever,” Hall said. “I can’t wait for them to find the best homes.”