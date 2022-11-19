Woman Finds Plastic Container On The Lawn And Is Shocked By Who’s Inside

When Amanda Hood saw a clear storage tote resting on the front lawn of her workplace one morning, she didn’t think much of it at first. As Calhoun County Humane Society’s rescue coordinator, she was used to items being dropped off overnight. “I initially thought it was donations,” Hood told The Dodo. “Until I saw something move.”

Calhoun County Humane Society

Hood walked over to the plastic container to take a closer look. As she got closer, she noticed two small holes drilled into the top of the tote and saw steam collecting on the inside. Hood carefully removed the lid and was shocked to find not one small animal in the tote, but nearly a dozen tiny puppies. “There were 11 puppies all squished together in an itty bitty tote,” Hood said.

You can watch Hood open the tote here:

No one knows exactly how the puppies got there, but Hood thinks they weren’t there for too long before she found them. “They were probably only there for an hour or so,” Hood said. “Because with those two tiny holes for ventilation, I don’t think they would’ve made it for much longer."

Calhoun County Humane Society

Hood quickly brought the puppies into the Humane Society for a closer look. The puppies were estimated to be around 5 weeks old and, luckily, all 11 of them were in good condition. After their initial screening, the tiny family quickly settled into the shelter and started doing all the things that puppies typically do. “They eat, sleep and like to be held,” Hood said. “They’re the sweetest babies.”

Calhoun County Humane Society