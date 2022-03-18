Woman Spots The Cutest Little Stowaway Hitching A Ride On Her Boat

Rachel Strohl was going about her routine on her boat one evening when she suddenly heard yelling coming from downstairs. She went to check it out and discovered that her friend had run into an unexpected stowaway — an octopus.

Strohl was just as surprised as her friend was to see him making his way down the hallway. Apparently, he’d seen the boat and decided he wanted to hitch a ride, unaware of all the commotion it would cause. Strohl was a bit confused at first as to how he’d actually managed to climb aboard but quickly figured it out based on the trail the little guy left.

“He climbed up the side of the boat, in through a small porthole in my bedroom and made it all the way across the windowsill [and] down the hall to another bedroom,” Strohl told The Dodo.