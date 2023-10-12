Woman Finds 'Mold' In Her Pantry — And Jumps When It Starts Moving

Recently, a woman in Tasmania was cleaning out her pantry when she noticed something strange. There appeared to be a fuzzy gray dot in the back of the cabinet.

“She saw a mound of ‘mold’ in the far corner, leaving her wondering, ‘What had leaked?’” Wildlife and Community Together Tasmania wrote in a Facebook post.

Stretching her arm inside the cabinet, cloth in hand, the woman attempted to scrub the moldy spot away. But then all of a sudden, the mold began to move.

“[It] frightened the socks off her!” the organization wrote in the post.