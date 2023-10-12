Woman Finds 'Mold' In Her Pantry — And Jumps When It Starts Moving
Recently, a woman in Tasmania was cleaning out her pantry when she noticed something strange. There appeared to be a fuzzy gray dot in the back of the cabinet.
“She saw a mound of ‘mold’ in the far corner, leaving her wondering, ‘What had leaked?’” Wildlife and Community Together Tasmania wrote in a Facebook post.
Stretching her arm inside the cabinet, cloth in hand, the woman attempted to scrub the moldy spot away. But then all of a sudden, the mold began to move.
“[It] frightened the socks off her!” the organization wrote in the post.
With a start, the woman realized the mold was actually an animal. She thought the mystery animal might be a mouse, but she wasn’t sure. She quickly contacted local wildlife carer Jude Lennox for help.
Lennox identified the visitor as an eastern pygmy possum, a tiny marsupial native to Tasmania and southeastern Australia. According to Lennox, these animals are very shy and elusive. It was amazing the little girl had wandered into the woman’s home at all.
Though the possum seemed off, she wasn’t ill. She was in torpor, a form of hibernation. Lennox took the possum back home, where she could hibernate safely in a quiet room, surrounded by containers of native flowers and very finely chopped grapes.
Lennox hopes this possum’s story encourages others to treat wildlife with compassion and respect.
“Like all of our awesome wildlife, it is our responsibility to protect and value this and all other species,” Lennox told The Dodo. “We must end the general indifference shown to our wildlife and their welfare.”