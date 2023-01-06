Woman Finds Lonely ‘Stowaway’ Hiding Behind Her Flowerpots

Kelly Johnson loves the outdoors. During the day, she teaches people how to paint and journal about nature. But when she saw a fuzzy head peeking out from her driveway, she couldn’t hide her surprise. “I squealed, loudly, and I think we both startled each other pretty well!” Johnson told The Dodo. “I wish someone had been outside and seen me because they would have gotten a great laugh.” The shocking visitor? A baby raccoon, who was all alone, living among Johnson’s outdoor furniture.

Instagram/wingswormsandwonder

Johnson was worried for the lost little girl, who was far too young to be without her mom, but simultaneously so amazed to see such a charming face up close. “I was so scared,” Johnson said. “But also excited and enamored because she was so ridiculously adorable!” Johnson soon came up with a name for her startling houseguest. “Stowaway,” Johnson said. “Because, curled up behind that flower pot, it looked like a little stowaway.”

Instagram/wingswormsandwonder

Since she’s not an expert at handling wildlife, Johnson knew she’d need some help. She called the Wildlife Rescue Coalition of Northeast Florida and, soon, assistance was on the way. “Barbara, one of the founders, called me back and talked to me about the situation and gave me advice,” Johnson said. “She was so helpful and kind and patient with me, because I had no idea what to do with my new visitor!” Animal handlers soon arrived and were able to put little Stowaway in a carrier. By the end of the day, the raccoon was safe at the rescue coalition. Johnson made a video about her experience with Stowaway here: