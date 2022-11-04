Woman Finds Her 'Lost' Dog Cuddling With A Stranger At The Park

Recently, Augusta D. was with her pup, Blue, at a local dog park when something happened that had her understandably concerned. Normally, Blue runs and plays with the other dogs in plain view. But in one quick flash, Blue was suddenly nowhere to be seen.

“I lost sight of him for a few moments in the park among all the other dogs,” Augusta told The Dodo. “It’s quite large and busy with lots of dogs.” Turns out, however, Blue wasn’t lost or missing. He had simply put play on hold — and for the sweetest reason. Evidently, Blue had sensed that his happy, loving presence would be of benefit to another park-goer who was sitting by himself on a bench. So, Blue approached and plopped down at his feet. That’s where Augusta's scanning eyes finally found him, cuddling up with the man:

