4 min read Woman Finds 2-Legged Spider And Helps Her Grow Her Legs Back "I sure feel attached to her" 💜

One morning several weeks ago, Elina Walsh noticed something on the wall of her home. It was a strange-looking figure, not immediately recognizable. “I went over to inspect what it was,” Walsh told The Dodo. That’s when Walsh realized it was a little spider — missing all but two legs.

It’s unclear how exactly the spider lost six of her legs, but her chances of survival seemed slim without them. That sad reality wasn’t lost on Walsh. She made the choice to help. “I immediately felt sorry for her,” Walsh said. “So I decided to care for her, since she would have had trouble hunting on her own.” She named the spider Peggy.

After doing some research, Walsh came to learn that there was still hope that Peggy could live a normal life. Spiders, it turns out, are capable of regrowing their legs. All Peggy needed is time, and a safe place to pass it. This little spider, despite her condition, was a fighter. “Even with only two legs, she had a strong will to live,” Walsh said.

In the weeks that followed, Walsh provided Peggy with water and food — and slowly but surely, her body began to transform.

“With weekly feedings, she grew enough strength to regrow her legs,” Walsh said. “It was really fascinating to watch her.” Meanwhile, as Peggy's legs grew, so too did Walsh's affection. "I don't think spiders are capable of forming a bond," she said. "But I sure feel attached to her."

After about four weeks, Peggy molting to accommodate her growing body, the legs she had lost emerged anew. It was all thanks to Walsh taking the time to help her get there.

Walsh plans to let Peggy grow a little bigger and stronger under her care, after which she will release her back into the wild. "Hopefully she won't get herself into trouble again," Walsh said, adding that the experience has been eye-opening to her — and she hopes others feel the same. Spiders, too, deserve a chance.