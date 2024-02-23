Woman Finds A Tiny Baby In Her Driveway — Then Arranges The Sweetest Reunion

Earlier this month, Susan Koekemoer was at home in South Africa when she noticed a tiny brown hairball all alone on the pavement in front of her garage. When Koekemoer got closer, she realized it was actually an infant bushbaby — a diminutive species of primate native to the region. He was small enough to fit in the palm of her hand.

Though it’s unclear how the tiny bushbaby came to be stranded there, Koekemoer suspected that his worried mother must not be far away. After bringing the baby inside to check for any injuries that might require extra help, Koekemoer knew exactly what to do — try to reunite the little baby with his parent. So, Koekemoer placed the baby back outside and began to play a prerecorded bushbaby call from her phone. And this is what happened next: