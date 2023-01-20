Woman Driving To Pharmacy Stops When She Sees Dog About To Go Into Labor

Alone on a Texas highway, a worried dog ran back and forth across the road, staring into the windows of cars going by. The dog, later named Winnie, surely knew the situation was dire, not only for her but for her puppies — who were ready to be born at any moment. Luckily, Erica Wilson drove by that day. “[I] saw this black thing in my peripheral to my left, right along the road,” Wilson told The Dodo. “I looked over, and thought, ‘This is not happening … that is not a dog on the loose about to run onto the highway.’” Wilson knew what she had to do. “I jumped out and ran in the middle of the road,” Wilson said. “I called to her, and she ran right over, whining and crying.”

Instagram/ericawilson8

As the pair waited on the side of the highway for help to arrive, it started to rain. A kind stranger saw them and offered a poncho. Soon, they were both snuggled together, trying to stay dry. “Winnie was so trusting,” Wilson said. “She just let me put [the poncho] over both of us like we were meant to be hanging out together on the side of the road, in the rain, sharing a poncho.” Wilson posted a video of Winnie’s rescue story here:

Wilson was shocked at how pregnant Winnie was and feared she might go into labor. She took Winnie to the vet, then called Border Collie Rescue & Rehab for help and advice. With support from experts on her side, Wilson knew she could handle anything coming her way.

Instagram/ericawilson8

After the veterinarian confirmed that the babies would be born soon, but not imminently, Wilson took Winnie home to rest. In the two weeks that followed, the social dog was so happy to have lots of new friends to hang with. “When people came over to meet her, she was in heaven,” Wilson said. “No running to hide for this girl, she wants to be in the dead center getting pets and loving affirmations.”

Erica Wilson

Finally, the puppies arrived, and Wilson was awestruck as she watched them enter the world. “It was one of the best nights of my life, experiencing something so beautiful and magical,” Wilson said.

Erica Wilson

Winnie quickly adapted to life as a mom. She loves doting on her puppies day and night. “Winnie is an amazing momma,” Wilson said. “She still loves to clean and tend to them. I could cry just thinking about her love for her puppies.”

Erica Wilson