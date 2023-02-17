Woman Does A Double Take When She Sees 'Ghostly Shadows' Following A Deer

Kimberly Kalan was driving alongside a snowy field in Wisconsin when she spotted a deer running by with what looked like two small, white shadows behind her, and she immediately pulled out her camera. “I did a double take, grabbed my camera and saw it was the twin albino fawns following their momma,” Kalan told The Dodo. “The same ones I have been following since August 2022.”

Albinism happens when cells are unable to produce melanin, resulting in white or pink skin and fur. It is very rare and only shows up in every 1 in 30,000 deer, so the fact that there's a set of albino twin deer is pretty astounding. Kalan has been well aware of the twin albino fawns for some time now and absolutely loves taking photos of them, but they can be a little hard to spot, especially in the winter months with all the snow everywhere. Therefore, every time she manages to find them, she can’t help but feel a sense of awe. “I photographed them through the field until they reached the forest trees,” Kalan said. “A brief moment in time and a gift.”

To Kalan, the little fawns looked more like ghosts than deer, and she was thrilled to see that this magical viewpoint was captured on camera as well. “When I uploaded the photos, they were amazing with no editing and as is,” Kalan said. “The twin fawns looked almost like ghostly shadows.”

