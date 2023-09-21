Woman Driving Home Is Shocked When Unlikely Animal Jumps On Her Car

Recently, Becky Sellers was driving through Springfield, Missouri, with her son when she noticed something strange. An animal with a long, striped tail was perched on a nearby car. The visitor wasn’t like any other animal Sellers had ever seen in her suburban town, but soon she realized who he was.

“At first I wasn’t sure what was going on,” Sellers told The Dodo. “When I spotted the tail, [I] immediately knew that it was a lemur.”

Sellers and her son rolled down the window to get a better look. The curious lemur saw them and immediately ran over, jumping on the hood of their car.