Woman Discovers Terrified Hairless Dog Tied Up On Top Of Her Fence

One cold morning in January, a woman named Nichole got a text from a friend that changed her life forever. The text read, “This dog is literally on your fence,” and included a picture. A skinny, scared, hairless dog had been tied on top of Nichole’s fence outside her house and left there. Immediately, Nichole and her fiancé sprang into action.

“After getting her inside, we took her to the vet to get her treated for her condition,” Nichole wrote on Facebook. “She had a 104 temp, has mange, no hair, worms with cuts all over her body. She is a very young dog and had been bred a few times.” They decided to name her Princess and did everything they could to make her comfortable. She was so sad and defeated, and it broke the couple’s hearts.

Not long after she was rescued, Princess was taken in by the local animal control pending an investigation. The couple was told they could have her back in several days or so — because at that point, they’d already decided to adopt her.

Once Princess arrived back at her new home, she immediately began settling in. Her parents knew she had a long road ahead of her, but that was OK. They were more than willing to work with her and show her all the love they could to build her trust and show her that the world can be good.

Slowly, Princess’ hair grew back and her smile returned. She formed bonds with her furry siblings and her parents — and today, she’s a completely different dog.