3 min read Woman Can't Stop Laughing When She Discovers Where Her Cat's Been Hiding “I saw something move and out popped Peppy."

Shelley Keane inherited Peppy from her next door neighbors, and ever since the cat came to live with her, she’s always been more of an outdoor cat. She loves spending time outside exploring, and especially loves trying to find sneaky hiding spots where she can sleep all day. Peppy’s a little on the chunkier side, so it can be hard to find hiding spots she can squeeze into comfortably. She often spends time sleeping under her family’s car — but one day, she noticed a new pot sitting out on the porch.

“We only put the pot there about two weeks ago and that became her new spot,” Keane told The Dodo.

At first, Keane had no idea that Peppy had started sleeping in the pot, and was a little confused about where she had gone — and couldn’t help but laugh when she discovered the truth. “I saw something move and out popped Peppy,” Keane said.

The pot is the perfect size for Peppy to fit in comfortably, and she now spends a lot of her time curled up in there, just sleeping the day away. When the family put the pot out on the porch, they had no idea that it would go from a cute decoration to a cat sleeping spot, but now they wouldn’t have it any other way.

