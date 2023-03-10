Woman Discovers An Adorable Little Resident In Her Flower Garden

Protecting native wildlife has always been a priority for Florida resident Rosa Fond. From the plants that grow naturally in her yard to the animals who visit them, there is a world of beauty just outside Fond’s doorstep. “I don’t like cutting flowers,” Fond told The Dodo. “I like to keep them as a plant so they can live.” Knowing how his wife felt about the matter, Fond’s husband surprised her one day by planting a blossoming rose garden in their backyard. He wanted to give her a way to admire a bunch of beautiful flowers without having to cut them.

Fond spends every morning in her new rose garden and, from time to time, takes pictures of her favorite flowers. It was on one such morning when someone unexpected caught her attention. “One day, after a storm, I was taking pictures in the garden,” Fond said. “Something called me to that rose, and there he was.” Deep inside the layers of petals of one of her roses, Fond found a tiny, green frog tucked in for a nap. “He wouldn’t even move,” Fond said. “It was just perfect.”

Fond quickly identified the frog as a tree frog and was astonished to see such a rare frog for her area living in her backyard. She admired the frog for a few more minutes, then gave him some space. When she returned to the rose garden later, she couldn’t believe her eyes. “I came back and he was still there,” Fond said. “He was coming back to that spot.” To Fond’s surprise, the tiny frog spent every single day inside the rose’s soft petals. Even when the petals started to naturally wilt, the frog continued to bury inside its folds. “As the rose was dying, the frog was still there,” Fond said.

