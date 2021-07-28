Woman Puts 'Snail Crossing' Sign Outside Her Work To Keep Them Safe "I wanted to make people aware that there are smaller lives among us and to keep an eye out for them" ❤️️🐌

Every spring and summer, as soon as the weather starts to get warmer, Tiffany DeLaCruz always notices the snails that start to emerge outside where she works. She loves watching them, and they’ve always brought her a lot of joy. “I’m in New York, and this year they came out towards the end of April,” DeLaCruz told The Dodo. “They seem to be more active in the early mornings and on warm, humid days or the day after it rains.”

The snails like to make their way across a walkway right at the bottom of a staircase that sees a lot of foot traffic — which always worries DeLaCruz. “It’s a dangerous spot for a snail, but that’s the path they’ve chosen, and we have to share that space with them,” DeLaCruz said.

She wanted to find a way to keep her little friends from getting stepped on — so she came up with the sweetest idea. On the railing along the stairs, DeLaCruz posted a “snail crossing” sign to let everyone know to watch their step and be mindful of the snails below.

“I wanted to make people aware that there are smaller lives among us and to keep an eye out for them,” DeLaCruz said. “Safety first!”

Since putting up the sign, everyone who uses both the walkway and the stairs has become a lot more aware of the snails, which makes DeLaCruz so happy. She loves watching her snail friends slither around during the spring and summer, and just wanted to make sure they could enjoy themselves in peace.