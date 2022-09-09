Woman Crafts A Tiny Cheeseboard For Mouse Who Kept Raiding Her Kitchen

It you can’t beat ‘em — feed ‘em. That is, evidently, the kindhearted mantra of this TikTok user named Bella. After discovering a tiny mouse had moved into her house and was raiding her kitchen, she didn’t get upset. She got creative. Rather than merely turn a blind eye to the little rodent’s foraging (or worse, evict him), Bella decided to prepare him a tiny cheeseboard complete with a number of tasty treats she thought he might like. The results were adorable — and, from the looks of it, delicious:

With that, the little mouse became something close to a friend to Bella. Soon, she was a on a first-name basis with him. “I decided to name him Honey,” she wrote. “It was his favorite from the cheese board.” But Bella didn’t stop there. Seeing how much Honey enjoyed the meal she’d prepared, she decided to make him another. Next, she served him up a tiny PB&J:

Again, not surprisingly, Honey loved it. The little mouse was really starting to feel at home. That said, Bella decided to take things one step further. Not only did she make Honey a tiny spaghetti dinner, she even crafted a perfect tiny room just for him to enjoy it in.