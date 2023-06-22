Woman Gets A Random Photo From Mom Labeled 'Babies' And Is So Confused

Clara Snyder’s mom has a history of sending her vague, cryptic photos and captions over text. The photos could always use a little more explanation than they actually come with. Still, Snyder loves trying to figure them out. “Her last ‘crap photo’ was labeled only with ‘crossing the street,’” Snyder told The Dodo. “That was of a groundhog … At least I think it was a ground hog …”

Clara Snyder

Recently, Snyder oped a message from her mom and found yet another puzzle. The caption said, “Babies” — but the photo didn’t appear to have any babies in it. “I had to actually find the babies she was referring to,” Snyder said. “It took me a while since I didn't know what type of baby animal she meant.”

Dodo Shows Adoption Day Hairless German Shepherd Puppies Find The Perfect Families

Clara Snyder

Once she finally spotted them, Snyder couldn’t help but laugh. She posted the mysterious photo in a Facebook group called Crap Wildlife Photography to see if other people would have just as much trouble finding the babies as she did. A lot of people commented that all they could see were “baby rocks.” Snyder and her mom laughed at the comments and commended everyone who could actually figure it out.

Clara Snyder