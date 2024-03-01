House 'Burglary' Turns Out To Be So Much Cuter

This past Valentine’s Day, a woman named Charlotte returned to her home in the United Kingdom after a few days away and found an unbelievable mess. Someone had entered her home and ransacked the place. Kitchen cupboard doors were thrown open and broken, food covered floor and the oven door gaped.

Facebook/Badger Trust Isle of Wight

In disbelief, Charlotte recorded a video of her trashed abode. “It looks like we’ve been burgled,” Charlotte says in the video. “Needless violence, I think, is the only way to describe it.”

Finally, Charlotte looked under her bed and found the culprit. There, hiding beneath the bed frame, was a lost badger. It turns out, the badger had mistakenly tumbled over Charlotte’s garden wall. Unable to escape, the nervous badger chewed through Charlotte’s back door and made his way through the house, mistakenly causing lots of trouble.

Facebook/Badger Trust Isle of Wight

Charlotte phoned the RSPCA, but they were closed. Eventually, she got in touch with Badger Trust Isle of Wight. Volunteer rescuer Graham Lee had just sat down for a romantic dinner with his partner when he got the call. Nevertheless, he quickly departed, eager to help Charlotte and get the badger to safety. When he arrived, Lee couldn’t believe his eyes. “I was quite shocked when I saw the damage,” Lee told The Dodo. “Badgers are very powerful animals!”

Facebook/Badger Trust Isle of Wight

Charlotte led Lee to the bedroom, where she’d contained the badger. Cautiously, Lee went inside. “The bedroom was a mess,” Lee said. “Everything had been pulled out of the wardrobe, the bedsheets were on the floor, the wooden window had been chewed, carpet damaged, a pane of glass was also broken, the badger had tried climbing up the chimney of the bedroom fireplace and brought a load of soot down too. I looked under the bed and saw the badger asleep in an upturned bin.” Using a rescue cage and a grasper pole, Lee removed the badger from where she was hiding under the bed.

Facebook/Badger Trust Isle of Wight

“She struggled a bit, which is normal,” Lee said. “I then picked her up using both the grasper pole and my other hand on her rump to place her into the cage. She looked fine with no injuries, but she was keen to get out of the cage.” With some help from a neighbor, Lee brought the badger back outside into a safe release site. After a final check-over to make sure she was OK, Lee allowed some time for the badger to get her bearings, then he opened the cage door. “She trotted off into the night without a care in the world!” Lee said. “I know that badgers live nearby, and this is exactly where she [was] headed. I'm sure she had a good story to tell her family.”