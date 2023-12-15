Woman Comes Home To Find Flowers All Over Bedroom Left By A Secret Admirer

One day, a woman in New Zealand arrived home from work ready to relax. She headed up to her bedroom, opened the door — and discovered flowers all over her bed. She was both delighted and confused. Who had left her the flowers? The next day, she solved the mystery when a fluffy gray cat arrived at her window with more beautiful flowers.

The woman had no idea where the cat, later named Fiddy, had come from, but she immediately fell in love with her. “She had fleas and worms, so I took her to the vets to get treated and to check for a chip. No luck,” Fiddy’s mom wrote on TikTok.

Fiddy and her new mom quickly became inseparable, and Fiddy continued to bring her flowers almost every day. Eventually, Fiddy’s mom located her previous family, who were no longer able to care for her and were thrilled that Fiddy had found herself a new home.

Fiddy seemed to know that she needed a new family to love her, and when she finally found one, she decided not to take it for granted. She brings her mom flowers every day to remind her how much she loves her, and she has no plans to stop anytime soon. “I think the most amount of camellia flowers I have received in one day is 10 or 11,” Fiddy’s mom wrote. “I am still getting a few to several a day, and there are still heaps of flowers left on the bushes.”