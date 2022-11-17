Woman Comes Face To Face With Someone Huge While Hiking Alone

As she made her way back down the mountain after a beautiful sunrise hike through Torres del Paine National Park in Patagonia, Chile, Tara Bray couldn’t help but sense that someone else was on the trail. The solo hiker turned to look, and there he was — an enormous puma, staring right at her. “I swear I thought I was going to be breakfast,” Bray wrote in an Instagram post.

After a brief glimpse at his trail partner, the huge cat continued on his morning walk, uninterested. Bray was so relieved. “I was definitely scared and was hoping that it wouldn’t come closer,” Bray told The Dodo. “I’m glad it just continued on its way!” Bray recorded the shocking moment in a video, here:

An experienced outdoorswoman, Bray has seen lots of amazing wildlife while hiking, but had never seen anything like the puma. “I hike a lot and I haven’t ever encountered an animal that big or that close!” Bray said. Pumas are certainly a sight to behold — according to Live Science, an adult male can grow up to 8 feet long. Though Patagonia has the highest density of pumas on earth, the big cats are still hard to spot, since they prefer to avoid humans.

