Woman Checks Baby Monitor And Finds A Mysterious Black Lump In Daughter's Crib

When Lisa Miller fostered a tabby cat named Lily in 2021, she expected the sweet girl to find a forever home a few weeks later. To her surprise, Lily fell instantly in love with her cat siblings, Jada and Sochi, and quickly landed a permanent spot in the Miller family. Lily soon became the baby of the family, making her presence known in every room and constantly demanding affection from her parents. Smitten with their new little girl, the Millers happily indulged her every wish — even the unusual ones. “Lily loves being held by mommy,” Miller told The Dodo. “I do chores while she’s being held!”

Not long after Lily’s arrival, the Millers learned their family would soon be growing again with a baby on the way. Miller was ecstatic to welcome her future baby girl, but she worried how her cats would react to the new addition. Lily, nicknamed Tiny Tiny, and her siblings stayed loyally by Miller’s side throughout the pregnancy. On Miller’s best days, Lily cuddled up in her mom’s arms and basked in her happiness. And on hard days, like when Miller learned that her mother had been diagnosed with cancer, Lily knew just how to cheer her up. “The only thing that gave me comfort was my Tiny Tiny,” Miller said. “Those dark, lonely nights crying on the bathroom floor … she was right there, licking my tears and pain away.”

When baby Lucy was born a few months later, Lily kept a close eye on her new best friend. She loved everything about having a new baby around, but she couldn’t help but feel jealous every time she saw Lucy in Miller’s arms. “I carried her all day and now I’m carrying the baby all day, so I had to make sure Lily was still getting all the love and attention she was used to,” Miller said. “I started including her in all of the daily things that I did with the baby, and I carried them both.”

Since being included in her mom’s daily activities, Lily has become more serious about her role as a big sister. She loves supervising Lucy while she plays and tries to stay as close as possible when she’s sleeping. To give Lucy some restful time away from her cat sisters, Miller typically closes her daughter’s bedroom door while she sleeps. But the other day, she glanced at the baby monitor during Lucy’s nap and jumped when she saw a familiar gray lump in the crib.

“When I first looked at the monitor, my heart jumped out of my chest!” Miller said. “I didn’t realize Lily had snuck in when my husband put her down.” Miller’s initial reaction was to remove Lily from Lucy’s crib, but she soon had a change of heart. She kept an eye on the monitor while Lily snuggled with Lucy for the duration of her nap. When the baby woke up, she was thrilled to see her secret visitor. “Needless to say, she was ecstatic when she woke up and saw Lily with her!” Miller said.

Lily’s sisterly duties continue to grow each day, and the nurturing cat couldn’t be more proud in her new role. The Millers look forward to seeing Lucy and Lily’s relationship grow, feeling beyond grateful to have foster-failed with such a loving animal. “Lily isn’t just a cat,” Miller said. “She’s one hundred percent heaven-sent.”