Woman Checking On Parents' House Finds Tiny Puppy Curled Up In Their Yard

Jaymee Cisneros had just arrived to check on her parents' house while they were away on vacation when she noticed someone small and furry curled up in the corner of their yard. She went to take a closer look — and found a tiny puppy all alone, waiting for someone to help her. “I went to walk around to get my kids out of the car, and I spotted her curled up in the corner of the yard next to a fence post in front of the garage,” Cisneros told The Dodo. “The pup seemed hesitant, but she was wagging her tail and seemed excited to see someone.”

Cisneros soon realized the puppy, later named Mystic, was injured and needed help fast. She took her inside to get her cleaned up and called her friends for help. While she waited for them to arrive, she gave Mystic a bath and a chance to finally feel safe.

“While rinsing her off, she laid her head on the edge of the bath and rested her eyes,” Cisneros said. “She was seriously so sweet, she never once tried to bite and she never showed any signs of aggression or agitation. After I rinsed her off, I wrapped her in a towel and she slept for almost three hours straight. When she woke up, I offered her food and water and she ate a lot, and was even wanting some attention [and] pets.”

Cisneros’ friends run a rescue called Tanya’s Adoption Network 4 Young Animals, and they agreed to take Mystic in and get her the care she needed. As soon as the pup was in their care, though, Cisneros decided she wouldn’t be there for long. “I had really bonded [with] her during the time we spent together,” Cisneros said. “As soon as the rescue left with her, I felt like I was missing something. I ended up reaching out to [the] rescue after they left and let them know if she didn’t have a family and became adoptable, we would gladly take her in.”

