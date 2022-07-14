Woman Catches Three Little Bear Cubs Playing In Her Yard

The other day, three adorable visitors decided to drop by Margaret Perkins’ backyard in North Carolina — much to her surprise and delight.

It was a trio of little bear cubs clearly in search of a good time. (SPOILER ALERT: They found it.)

While Perkins looked on from a window, the bubbly bear cubs quickly made themselves at home in her yard. Of particular interest to them, it seems, was Perkins' large woven hammock. Like three rambunctious toddlers, they proceeded to make the most of it.

Here’s that moment on video: