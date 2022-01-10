Woman Catches Dog Making Snowballs Just Like A Little Kid

There’s plenty of fun to be had when the snow starts falling. But while many pups have figured out that the fluffy white powder makes for a fine surface to romp through, this particular dog has achieved a higher level of understanding.

For her, snow’s also a building material.

Recently, Sara Onderwater shared footage of her dog’s adorably kid-like way of enjoying the snow. Evidently, the pup realized that if she rolled a little clump of snow around with her muzzle and paws, it would eventually grow into a pretty sizable snowball.

Here she is in action: