Woman Calls Out To Orphaned Baby Raccoon — And Is Amazed By What Happens Next

As the executive director of Wild West Wildlife, Stephanie Brady has over 30 years of experience working to rehabilitate animals. Even after so many years — and so many rescues — Brady can still be surprised on the job. Recently, she arrived at a neighbor’s porch to aid a baby raccoon and was struck by the little animal's behavior. “I saw her scratching at their door,” Brady told The Dodo. “It was heartbreaking to see she was seeking out help.”

Facebook/Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center

Brady expected the raccoon might be curious but, like any other wild animal, would ultimately be afraid of or hostile towards her. However, as soon as Brady got out of the car, the raccoon ran right over, thrilled that Brady was there. “She crawled right up into my hands,” Brady said. “It felt like a Disney moment. [I've] never had that happen in 30 years of working with wildlife.” You can watch a video of this moment here:

Unfortunately, the raccoon’s desire for human contact is likely a sign that she was raised with people, which is not an ideal living situation for a wild animal. Thankfully, now that she’s in Brady’s care, the raccoon is being given all the tools she needs to make it on her own one day.

Facebook/Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center