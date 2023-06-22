Woman Builds Home For Toad Who's Lived On Her Concrete Patio For 3 Years

For over three years, a woman who goes by ownedbypickle on TikTok has noticed the same toad hanging out on the steps leading up to her back door. She saw her constantly and started to feel bad after a while that the little toad’s home was just concrete. So, she made a decision: She was going to build Door Toad a home. After buying a bunch of supplies, the woman began crafting an adorable toad habitat in the hopes that Door Toad would leave the concrete behind and move in there instead. She presented it to her and waited — but Door Toad was a little skeptical at first.

At first, Door Toad sat right next to the habitat but was hesitant to explore it. The woman thought maybe she’d made it too cute and overdid it with the decorations. She was patient, though, and finally Door Toad moved into her new home.

At first, the little toad only wanted to hang out in the water dish at the toad abode, but soon she fully embraced her new home and even began inviting her friends over.

Once the woman saw how much Door Toad loved her new home, she went out and got some more supplies to give the home its first update. She added some coconut fiber as a base and some succulents, as well as some little toadstools for decoration. Door Toad seemed to appreciate the updates and has continued to use her new home. The toad abode is now more adorable than ever, and the woman can’t believe it took her so long to create a home for her little friend.