Woman Builds A Tiny Pond In Her Yard And Watches It Burst With Life
"It's been the single best thing I could have done ..."
Some people dedicate space in their yards to grow flowers and vegetables. But as of a few years ago, TikTok user Martha has been growing that and so much more.
In one shady corner of her allotment in London, England, Martha created a miniature ecosystem that’s been bursting forth with all manner of life.
She built a tiny pond and allowed its occupants to choose themselves — and did they ever!
Here’s a video of what happened next:
Martha, who posts similarly charming videos on her TikTok page, describes the project as “the single best thing I could have done to give wildlife a home.” Which, in an increasingly urbanized landscape, clearly came as a welcome refuge the countless frogs and other animals born there.
The idea of creating mini pond is endorsed by conservationists, including those from The Wildlife Trusts. They note that such ponds can come in all shapes and sizes.
“Any pond can become a feeding ground for birds, hedgehogs and bats — the best natural garden pest controllers!” The Wildlife Trusts writes. “Your pond needn’t be big. A washing-up bowl, a large plant pot, or a disused sink could all be repurposed as ponds, providing you make sure creatures can get in and out.”
Building a mini pond, of course, is just one of many things people can do to benefit animals — though what can result is perhaps the most thrilling to watch. Or, as Martha puts it: "It couldn't have been more magical."