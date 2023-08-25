Woman Builds A Tiny Pond In Her Yard And Watches It Burst With Life

Some people dedicate space in their yards to grow flowers and vegetables. But as of a few years ago, TikTok user Martha has been growing that and so much more.

In one shady corner of her allotment in London, England, Martha created a miniature ecosystem that’s been bursting forth with all manner of life.

She built a tiny pond and allowed its occupants to choose themselves — and did they ever!

Here’s a video of what happened next: