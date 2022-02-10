Woman Arrives Home And Finds A Stranger Sleeping On Her Couch

Earlier this week, a woman arrived home in Hagen, Germany, and noticed something wasn’t right. Her furnishings were scattered left and right in an apparent ransacking. Indeed, her place was now a pigsty. Literally.

Turns out, while the woman was away, a wild boar somehow managed to get inside her house, where he made himself quite comfortable. After turning the place over, perhaps in search of a snack, the snouted intruder then settled down for a nap on the couch. Seeing her messy new housemate, the woman was shocked, to say the least. “[She] quickly closed the door and called the police,” Hagen Police wrote, describing the situation as “really unbelievable.” The boar’s cozy stay wouldn’t last for long.

Fortunately, when the police arrived, they were able to coax the wild boar — estimated to weigh about 130 pounds — back outside. “[He] found his way unharmed over a fence, back into nature,” police wrote.