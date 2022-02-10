Woman Arrives Home And Finds A Stranger Sleeping On Her Couch

She wasn't expecting that.

By Stephen Messenger

Published on 2/10/2022 at 5:47 PM

Earlier this week, a woman arrived home in Hagen, Germany, and noticed something wasn’t right. Her furnishings were scattered left and right in an apparent ransacking.

Indeed, her place was now a pigsty.

Literally.

Hagen Police

Turns out, while the woman was away, a wild boar somehow managed to get inside her house, where he made himself quite comfortable. After turning the place over, perhaps in search of a snack, the snouted intruder then settled down for a nap on the couch.

Seeing her messy new housemate, the woman was shocked, to say the least.

“[She] quickly closed the door and called the police,” Hagen Police wrote, describing the situation as “really unbelievable.”

The boar’s cozy stay wouldn’t last for long.

Hagen Police

Fortunately, when the police arrived, they were able to coax the wild boar — estimated to weigh about 130 pounds — back outside.

“[He] found his way unharmed over a fence, back into nature,” police wrote.

Wikimedia

And with that, the boar was soon back where he belonged, albeit more well-rested than before.

8 Ways To Turn Your Yard Into Your Dog's Dream Playground

Just chill 😎

8 Ways To Turn Your Yard Into Your Dog's Dream Playground

Just chill 😎