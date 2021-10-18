Woman Finds Out Her Cat's BFF Is Losing Her Home — And Knows Exactly What To Do

Sir Nick Fury has always been more like a dog than a cat. He loves playing fetch, meeting kids, giving high fives, and, of course, going on walks on his leash. When his mom first started taking him on walks, she was a little nervous about him slipping away and getting into something he shouldn’t. Her solution? She bought him a pair of bat wings so he can wander a bit and she doesn’t have to worry about him sneaking into places he’s not supposed to be.

About two years ago, Nick and his mom were on one of their walks when he spotted the neighbor’s cat, Shakira, lurking in the woods. She was a little standoffish at first, but not Nick. As soon as he saw her, he knew she was his future best friend.

“Nick wanted to be friends instantly,” Shelby Hyman, Nick’s mom, told The Dodo. “Shakira was really timid when we first started seeing her, but Nick was persistent. I noticed that as soon as he started wearing his bat wings, she became more curious and far more approachable. I discovered that she loves them!”

After that, Nick and Shakira began hanging out together almost every day. He always looked for her on his walks, and if he couldn’t find her for some reason, he always made sure to let her know he was there so she could come out and play. “On the days we couldn’t find her, he would cry out for her,” Hyman said. “Many times she’d be hiding in the woods or on her patio, and as soon as she’d reveal herself, Nick would trot over to her with his little bat wings flapping and be all chirpy. It was so cute!”

Shakira’s owner knew all about her and Nick’s friendship, and even arranged for Nick’s family to take care of her one summer when she was away. A few weeks ago, Hyman’s neighbor found her and gave her some unfortunate news. She was moving due to some health issues and sadly was unable to take Shakira with her, so she was planning on giving her to a shelter. “When she said she had already contacted a shelter group because she couldn’t keep Shakira, I blurted out, ‘Give her to me,’” Hyman said. “My decision was immediate. My son thought I was crazy, but I never second-guessed my decision.”

Over the years, Hyman, Nick and the entire family had fallen in love with Shakira. She knew there was no way they could say goodbye — so instead, she made her a member of the family. She’d always been an honorary member, anyway. Now, it was official.

So far, Sharkia is settling in beautifully to her new home. She loves living with Nick and the family’s other cat, Neo. She’s still a little shy, but she’s warming up to everyone, and now, no one can imagine life without her there — especially Nick.

“It was the best decision ever to adopt her and bring her into our family,” Hyman said. “She seems really happy not to be alone. I truly feel it was meant to be.”