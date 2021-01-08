4 min read Woman Gives Her Dog A Bath And Accidentally Turns Him Purple "He is the clown dog, loves making people laugh, so it was quite fitting he turned into a blueberry.”

Gizmo is an incredibly curious dog who loves exploring and going on adventures. Everywhere he goes, he has to investigate everything, and since he’s a tiny white dog, that often means he ends up a tad on the dirty side. “I am a dog walker by trade and Gizmo is my supervisor so we spend a lot of time on the beach and going on adventures which means the little grub whose natural complexion is white turns many shades of brown,” Lottie Cooper, Gizmo’s mom, told The Dodo. “He is the best thing that has ever happened to me and my career was set up to spend every second with him, it's more his business than mine.”

Lottie Cooper

Cooper recently noticed that Gizmo’s fur was looking a little grimy, so she went to give him a bath. She wondered if using an “anti-yellow” shampoo would help out with his browning fur problem, and decided to give it a shot. “I used the shampoo to try [and] get him back to his naturally white locks,” Cooper said.

Unfortunately, though, things did not at all go to plan, and Gizmo accidentally ended up very purple. Cooper couldn’t believe her eyes when she realized what had happened. She felt terrible for accidentally turning her dog purple, but really, Gizmo didn’t seem to mind.

Lottie Cooper

After several more baths to try and correct the mistake, Gizmo was still purple, but Cooper hopes that the color will fade over time. In the meantime, everyone Cooper has told thinks the story is pretty hilarious, and are absolutely loving Gizmo’s new look.

Lottie Cooper

“People think it’s the funniest thing,” Cooper said. “He is a little bit of a star in our local town so people have really found it super funny. He is the clown dog, loves making people laugh, so it was quite fitting he turned into a blueberry.”

Lottie Cooper