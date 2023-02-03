Wildlife Rehabber Gets Text About Injured 'Mystery Animal' And Can't Wait To Find Out Who She Is

When Kimberly DeFisher, a licensed wildlife rehabber, got a text from a friend about an injured animal who needed care, she was eager to help. Her friend sent her a photo of the animal, and at first, DeFisher wasn’t sure what she was looking at. She knew she was hurt, though, so she agreed to take in the mystery animal and do what she could to help her. DeFisher had a hunch about who the tiny animal was, and when the little furry blob finally arrived, her suspicions were confirmed.

Dodo Shows Soulmates Pig Loves To Launch Himself Onto His Dad's Lap

“As soon as I pull the towel back, I can see that this here is a little short-tailed weasel, also referred to as an ermine or a stoat,” DeFisher said in a TikTok video about the rescue. She was told that the tiny weasel, now named Elsa, was hit by a car, which seemed to make sense as she was disoriented and her coat was very disheveled. DeFisher got Elsa all settled in with a blanket and a heating pad, and it wasn’t long before she curled up and went right to sleep, so happy to be safe and warm.

DeFisher took Elsa to a wildlife hospital to get additional treatment and learned that Elsa was likely not hit by a car as she’d originally thought. Instead, the vet thinks that Elsa was actually being raised in captivity, which is why she was in such poor condition.