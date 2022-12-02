Wildlife Photographer Shows Off Favorite Shots Of Some Hilariously Awkward Animals

Julia Cook grew up in Wyoming surrounded by wildlife of all kinds, which is what inspired her to become a wildlife photographer. For the past three years, she’s been sharing the most majestic shots she’s managed to capture, and people have loved them. Recently, though, she thought it might be fun to share some funnier wildlife photos, and she was not prepared for the way people reacted. While Cook has always strived for perfect, artsy photographs of the local wildlife, not every shot turns out that way.

Julia Cook

“The funny wildlife photos are a complete accident,” Cook told The Dodo. “Often, I don’t even notice I’ve captured a funny moment until going through my images on my computer. I’ve learned wildlife is just like us — they all have their goofy moments.”

Julia Cook

As she looked back on her photos of surprised deer and goofy bears, she decided to share them on TikTok, thinking people might relate to the adorably awkward animals — and, boy, did they ever.

Julia Cook

“In the past, I have never shared any funny wildlife photos and instead opted to post the dramatic and more majestic images of wildlife,” Cook said. “I’ve been surprised at how much people have enjoyed the funny wildlife photos, with people requesting prints to purchase or digital copies to use as a phone wallpaper. I think the funny wildlife photographs really show the similarities we share with animals and emphasize their own unique personalities.”

Julia Cook

Of all the silly animal photos Cook has collected over the years, she does have a few favorites. “My favorite funny wildlife photo is of a grizzly cub who looks like she’s smiling,” Cook said. “It’s a cub I have watched for three years now, and she just has such a goofy and charismatic personality, which I think is reflected in the image.”

Julia Cook

It’s pretty hard to choose, though …

Julia Cook

… because there are a lot of excellent candidates to pick from.

Julia Cook