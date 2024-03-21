Wild Visitor Appears On Family's Fence — Then Doesn't Move An Inch For Days

Natasha Nunez is no stranger to interesting wildlife sightings. The Trinidad resident often spots animals like snakes, frogs, lizards and opossums around her tropical suburban neighborhood. And yet, when Nunez noticed an iguana perched on the top of her fence this past February, the animal lover couldn’t help but do a double take.

Facebook/Natasha Nunez

At first, Nunez didn’t think much of it, since iguanas are common in Trinidad. Sure, it was a bit strange that the iguana wasn’t moving much, but maybe she was resting. Maybe this iguana just needed some time and then she would go on her way. Three days went by, and the iguana remained on her perch. Nunez began to feel concerned. Was this iguana stuck or sick? Nunez posted a video of the iguana to Facebook, asking if anyone could help. Soon, Nunez connected with experts at El Socorro Centre for Wildlife Conservation.

“We were so relieved when they responded and sent someone out to our house,” Nunez told The Dodo. The rescuer told Nunez that the visiting iguana was a female who had probably been seeking warmth and may be carrying eggs. Regardless, it wasn’t a good sign that she hadn’t been moving. The animal expert decided he’d take her back to the center and make sure she was OK.

Facebook/Natasha Nunez

Carefully, the rescuer began to remove the iguana from where she’d been sitting on the fence. At first, she continued to clutch the metal with her feet, too anxious to budge. “She was holding on for dear life!” Nunez wrote in a video about the rescue.