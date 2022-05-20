Wild Turkey Quietly Joins Funeral Procession At Arlington National Cemetery

Arlington National Cemetery (ANC) is a sacred place where many honorable people are buried, but what a lot of people don’t know is that the cemetery is also home to an abundance of wildlife. “Within ANC’s 639 acres, wildlife is populous,” ANC wrote in a post on Facebook. “ANC’s wildlife population includes deer, squirrels and chipmunks, coyotes, foxes, snakes, a variety of birds and even wild turkeys.” Recently, one of those wild turkeys has taken up a lovely new hobby — joining in on funeral processions.

While this particular turkey has a variety of activities she loves to do around the cemetery, such as visiting the Tomb of the Unknown and lounging in the sun across the grounds, her new favorite thing seems to be following funeral processions as they pay their respects to the dead. Wanting to be polite, the turkey takes up the rear and quietly follows the procession. She never disrupts the ceremony and simply joins in quietly instead, and her presence is always a lovely surprise for everyone who’s gathered there. Of course, this isn’t the first time a turkey has tried to get involved in the goings-on at the cemetery. A few months ago, another turkey was seen hanging out next to a guard as he walked by, completely unfazed. The turkeys are never trying to bother anyone — they just like being involved.