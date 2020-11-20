Wild Turkey Convinces Traffic Cop To Let Driver Off With Just A Warning
They'd better be thankful 😂
Not all guardian angels have wings.
But for this lucky motorist, theirs did.
A motorcycle cop in Livermore, California, had just pulled over a driver on a routine traffic stop one day last November when a feathered passerby decided to insert himself into the situation.
It was a wild turkey who, evidently, was none too pleased to see police on his turf. And he wasn't afraid to show it.
Here’s body cam footage of what happened next:
Hounded relentlessly by the territorial turkey, the motorcycle cop decided the best way to keep the peace would be to leave the scene — letting the driver of the car he’d pulled over off with just a warning.
The wild turkey had unwittingly gotten them out of a ticket.
"Things to be grateful for this Thanksgiving," the Livermore Police Department wrote.