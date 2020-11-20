Wild Turkey Convinces Traffic Cop To Let Driver Off With Just A Warning

But for this lucky motorist, theirs did.

Not all guardian angels have wings.

A motorcycle cop in Livermore, California, had just pulled over a driver on a routine traffic stop one day last November when a feathered passerby decided to insert himself into the situation.

It was a wild turkey who, evidently, was none too pleased to see police on his turf. And he wasn't afraid to show it.

Here’s body cam footage of what happened next: