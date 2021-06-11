This Wild Pig Has The Wildest-Looking Teeth You've Ever Seen

When you first look at the babirusa, you might think that this strange boar has antlers of some kind — when actually they’re very long, curved, crazy-looking teeth.

Babirusas are a type of wild pig found in Indonesia . They tend to hang out in groups, eat mostly leaves and fruit and are very strong swimmers. There are plenty of fun facts about these guys, but their strange tusks are by far their most interesting feature.

The upper tusks on the male babirusas literally grow through the roofs of their mouths and curve back towards their eyes, and are unusually long. While they are indeed teeth, they look a lot like antlers, which is how the babirusas got their name in the first place. It translates to “pig-deer.”

At first glance, it’s hard to know exactly what’s going on with these weird-looking pigs, except that they’re very unique and pretty darn cool to look at.