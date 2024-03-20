Wild Mother Sloth Teaches Her Baby What To Do When He Gets Thirsty

As plant-loving animals who spend nearly their entire lives high in the treetops, sloths were once believed to satisfy all of their hydration needs from the moisture in the leaves they eat. But, it turns out, they’re not ones to shy away from grabbing a drink on occasion, as well.

The other day, Dr. Rebecca Cliffe, founder of the Sloth Conservation Foundation, shared some fascinating footage of a sloth in Costa Rica doing just that — but she was not alone.

Clutching the sloth’s side as she lowered down a vine to the surface of a river was her baby, learning to drink water perhaps for the very first time.

“Witnessing a sloth drinking in the wild is a rare and magical sight,” Dr. Cliffe wrote.