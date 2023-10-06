Wild Mice Leave The Sweetest Gift Behind For Their Rescuers

White-footed mice might be one of the most common species treated at the Missouri Wildlife Rescue Center (MWRC), but that’s not all they’re known for. Apart from having the cutest faces, the rescued mice seem to share a unique trait that makes their recovery that much more exciting: They’re accidental gardeners. “The animal care team was pleasantly surprised to discover a tiny garden of sunflower seedlings growing in a patient enclosure!” MWRC wrote on Facebook.

Native mice are some of the smallest species treated at MWRC, so the dedicated caregivers make sure to celebrate each new milestone — especially when it comes to eating. Usually, the milestone comes in the form of switching from liquids to solids. But the other day, a new goal was reached when the staff found a thriving patch of wildlife in the mice’s habitat. MWRC was thrilled to see budding greenery in the mice’s home. After spending countless hours hand-feeding young pups with syringes, the garden was the sign they needed that these little guys were growing just fine. Like many newborn mice treated by MWRC, these little guys were too small to feed themselves.

Their natural instincts hadn’t fully developed, so the team of specialists provided round-the-clock care to ensure the babies continued to thrive. The babies grew bigger and, over time, graduated to a more independent style of feeding. Their caregivers still delivered their food in syringes, but, with their eyes now opened, the mice started grabbing onto their food themselves.

When they were finally ready to move on to solid food, they celebrated with a huge mound of delicious seeds. The mice feasted on their crunchy meal, but they didn’t seem to eat all of it. “It turns out that our group of four orphaned white-footed mice didn't finish all of their seed supper, so some sunflower seeds started to sprout around them,” MWRC wrote. “Mice are excellent seed distributors in the wild, so it's fascinating to see these natural behaviors taking root before our eyes.”

The flower seedlings were even more proof that the once-delicate mice were finally ready to return to the wild. MWRC’s volunteers released the mice soon after discovering the seedlings, but they still think about the little family every day. After all, they left behind a beautiful souvenir as a thank-you for their stay. “The little troop of tiny sunflower farmers has been released back to the wild, but their seedlings remain,” MWRC wrote. “Our volunteer coordinator has transplanted them to a little cup on the window sill — an excellent reminder of how even the smallest critters have important roles to play!”