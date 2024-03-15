Wild Manatee Borrows Diver's Selfie Stick And Films A Little Movie With It

Earlier this year, snorkeler Skatey Brown and her friend, Victoria, were exploring the clear waters of a Florida waterway when they had a once-in-a-lifetime kind of encounter — and it’s quite likely they weren’t the only ones experiencing something for the very first time.

It all began when Victoria, who’d brought along a selfie stick with a camera mounted to the end, let the device drop to the sandy river bottom to make a quick adjustment to her snorkel gear.

“At some point, we were fixing our goggles above water when we noticed a friend next to us, and we quickly realized a sneaky potato picked up the [camera] and started filming itself,” Brown wrote in a post.

The “sneaky potato” in the case was none other than a manatee, who, handling the selfie stick with surprising dexterity, then made a little movie: